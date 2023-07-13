I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road is back open following a deadly crash.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde was at the scene of the crash, where a Harrison Fire Department firefighter said someone died in the wreck.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes open to traffic. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 12, 2023

