I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road is back open following a deadly crash.
FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde was at the scene of the crash, where a Harrison Fire Department firefighter said someone died in the wreck.
Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.