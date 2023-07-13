Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says

Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road is back open following a deadly crash.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Kendall Hyde
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 74 westbound at the New Haven Road is back open following a deadly crash.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde was at the scene of the crash, where a Harrison Fire Department firefighter said someone died in the wreck.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
A deadly crash has OH-133 closed in Clermont County.
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

Diversity in Commercial Real Estate Conference attendees participating in an engaging mainstage...
Suspect charged with aggravated murder in drive-by shooting death of 9-year-old
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning are possible...
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning possible
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard...
Damar Hamlin honors Buffalo Bills training staff with Pat Tillman Award for Service at ESPYs
Frank's First Alert Forecast