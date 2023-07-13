Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds’ 2024 Opening Day opponent announced
Dirty Dough just opened up a cookie shop in Clermont County this week.
New Tri-State dessert business to host grand opening with free cookies
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech