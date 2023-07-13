Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
Crews rescue horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
President Biden touts NATO success at Finland summit