New Tri-State dessert business to host grand opening with free cookies

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A gourmet cookie shop will officially open on Friday, and they are offering a sweet and messy surprise for those who come and celebrate.

Dirty Dough, located at 440 Ohio Pike Rd. in Clermont County, is offering free cookies to customers starting at 11 a.m.

Each cookie is filled with various icing or sauce that melts into people’s mouths perfectly, such as the Raspberry Toaster Tart with raspberry jam in the middle or the classic Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie that is loaded with milk chocolate chips.

In addition, Dirty Dough offers weekly specials, a similar concept that Crumbl Cookies does as well.

For the week of July 13, customers can enjoy three unique flavors in their cookie boxes:

Sweet Raspberry with Jalapeno Jam

7 Layer Bar (but the cookie version)

The Muscle stuffed with peanut butter protein

The business has several locations across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, but this is the first one to come to the Greater Cincinnati Area. Oakley, Blue Ash and Clifton will soon have a brick-and-mortar too, according to the company’s website.

To find out more information about the new dessert shop, visit Dirty Dough’s website.

