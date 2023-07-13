Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office gives update on 9-year-old's murder
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Northern Kentucky is partnering with the Elsmere Police...
Cram the Cruiser event helps St. Vincent de Paul stock its pantry
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13, 2013,...
FTC appeals judge’s ruling that would allow Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech