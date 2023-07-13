Contests
Police searching for more victims after man arrested for sexually assaulting minors

Police say his victims are all juvenile boys and the crimes happened in the Westwood area.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting multiple minors, but Cincinnati police say they are still investigating to see if he might have more victims.

Michael Toney, 34, is facing charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and importuning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say Toney’s victims are all juvenile boys and the crimes happened in the Westwood area.

He was arrested on July 8, police explained.

His bond was set at 10% of $410,000 according to Hamilton County court records.

Any families of other possible victims are urged to call Detective Bill Wolneror Sgt. Stephanie Glueck at 513-352-3542.

