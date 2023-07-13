Contests
Reds’ 2024 Opening Day opponent announced

Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds will host the Washington Nationals for Opening Day on March 28, 2024.

The 2024 Reds schedule was released Thursday.

Cincinnati’s surge leading to the 2023 All-Star Game has rejuvenated Reds fans. If the Reds can maintain their winning ways and secure a playoff spot, there is no doubt the Queen City will be buzzing come Opening Day 2024.

Among the notable matchups early in the season could be when the Los Angeles Angels visit Cincinnati for a three-game series starting April 19. The excitement surrounding that series could be dependent on if superstar Shohei Ohtani is still in an Angels uniform next season.

Find the full 2024 Reds schedule below:

