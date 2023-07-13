Reds’ 2024 Opening Day opponent announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds will host the Washington Nationals for Opening Day on March 28, 2024.

The 2024 Reds schedule was released Thursday.

Cincinnati’s surge leading to the 2023 All-Star Game has rejuvenated Reds fans. If the Reds can maintain their winning ways and secure a playoff spot, there is no doubt the Queen City will be buzzing come Opening Day 2024.

Among the notable matchups early in the season could be when the Los Angeles Angels visit Cincinnati for a three-game series starting April 19. The excitement surrounding that series could be dependent on if superstar Shohei Ohtani is still in an Angels uniform next season.

Find the full 2024 Reds schedule below:

There is work left to do in 2023, but...



The #Reds' 2024 schedule is out❗ pic.twitter.com/EMEcKp5cMG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2023

