Suspect charged with aggravated murder in drive-by shooting of 9-year-old girl

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two suspects already under arrest in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 9-year-old girl is now charged with killing her.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office charged Qasseem Dixon, 25, of Mt. Healthy with aggravated murder at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, according to the county jail and court records.

Dixon’s bond was set at $2 million during his bond hearing Thursday morning.

According to an affidavit, Dixon and another man “retaliated” Monday night after the man was allegedly robbed by another person. They drove to the Plainfield Road residence in Silverton where that person resided and shot “approximately 28 rounds” into it.

One of the rounds struck the juvenile, “causing her death,” the sworn statement reads.

Dixon killed her “purposely and with prior calculation,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court records also say he was charged based on “direct and indirect evidence.”

FOX19 NOW is not naming others identified in the court records right now.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

“Significant updates including charges” in the case are expected to be released by the sheriff’s office at a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday.

The sheriff’s office arrested Dixon and Demario Williams, 22, on Tuesday.

As detectives investigated the girl’s homicide, they went to a home where Dixon was with Williams, 22, sheriff’s officials have said.

Dixon and Williams sped away in a vehicle that later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly roads on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another motorist was injured. The sheriff’s office said that person is expected to be OK.

Dixon was charged with having weapons while under disability.

He had a Draco AK-47 rifle with a fully loaded magazine after being convicted of a felony offense, another affidavit states.

Williams was charged with carrying concealed weapons.

His bond was set at $50,000 Thursday.

He had a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun fully loaded on the driver-side floorboard of the vehicle, his affidavit shows.

Authorities found the gun when he crashed “after refusing to stop for marked patrol units,” the court document states.

Sheriff’s officials are conducting ballistics testing on the weapons they recovered, a sheriff’s spokeswoman has said.

