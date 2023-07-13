Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three suspects are now in custody in connection with the July 10 drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects are charged with aggravated murder for the killing of Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens.

Qasseem Dixon, 25, of Mt. Healthy. His bond was set at $2.5 million during his bond hearing Thursday.

Ryan Brown, 27, turned himself in around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Dixon and Brown “retaliated” Monday night after one of them was allegedly robbed by another person.

They drove to the Plainfield Road residence in Silverton, where they assumed the other person was, Sheriff McGuffey explained.

The sheriff said they don’t know yet if the intended target was even inside the home, but Dixon and Brown fired around 30 shots into the home with the 9-year-old inside.

One of the rounds hit Barton-Pickens, the sworn statement reads. She later died at the hospital.

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died at the hospital after being shot late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. (WXIX)

[Mother of 9-year-old raising money for funeral expenses]

Dixon killed her “purposely and with prior calculation,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court records also say he was charged based on “direct and indirect evidence.”

The sheriff’s office arrested Dixon and 22-year-old Demario Williams on Tuesday.

As detectives investigated the girl’s homicide, they went to a home where Dixon was with Williams, sheriff’s officials have said.

Dixon and Williams sped away in a vehicle that later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly roads on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another motorist was injured. The sheriff’s office said that person is expected to be ok.

Dixon was charged with having weapons while under disability. He had a Draco AK-47 rifle with a fully loaded magazine after being convicted of a felony offense, another affidavit states.

Dixon recently served time in prison on several charges, including having weapons while under disability and possession of fentanyl, a prosecutor explained in court Thursday.

Williams was charged with carrying concealed weapons. His bond was set at $50,000 Thursday. He had a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun fully loaded on the driver-side floorboard of the vehicle, his affidavit shows.

Authorities found the gun when he crashed “after refusing to stop for marked patrol units,” the court document states.

Sheriff McGuffey did not hold back, calling all three men “cowards.” She explained that more charges could be filed against each suspect.

