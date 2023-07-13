Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.(KAUZ)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Former UC Health doctor accused of luring patients to home for unlicensed genital exams
Medical board permanently revokes former UC Health doctor’s license

Latest News

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds’ 2024 Opening Day opponent announced
Dirty Dough just opened up a cookie shop in Clermont County this week.
New Tri-State dessert business to host grand opening with free cookies