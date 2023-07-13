World Cup News Schedule

Contests
The Women's World Cup begins Thursday, July 20
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of FOX19 NOW’s newscasts will be pre-empted by the FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20 - August 20.

During those times, FOX19 NOW will still bring you our newscasts at the regular time... but just at a different place.

Some of our newscasts will be broadcast on a channel called “The Circle”; others will be broadcast on the “Heroes and Icons” (H&I) channel. 

H&I can be found on our digital channel 19.2, channel 270 on Altafiber, channel 270 on Spectrum Cincinnati, and channel 194 on Spectrum Kentucky.

Circle can be found on our digital channel 19.3, channel 999 on Spectrum, and channel 253 on Altafiber.

All of our pre-empted newscasts will be streamed on our digital platforms

Here are the dates and places to watch:

Thursday, July 20

  • 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
  • 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I

Friday, July 21

  • 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I

Saturday, July 22

  • 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Circle

Sunday, July 23

  • 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle

Wednesday, July 26

  • 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I

Saturday, July 29

  • 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Circle

Monday, July 31

  • 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle

Tuesday, August 1

  • 4:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Circle

Wednesday, August 2

  • 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle

Thursday, August 3

  • 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle

Saturday, August 5

  • 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I

Thursday, August 10

  • 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I

Friday, August 11

  • 4:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. Circle

Saturday, August 12

  • 7 a.m. -8:30 a.m. Circle

Tuesday, August 15

  • 4:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. Circle

Wednesday, August 16

  • 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle

Sunday, August 20

  • 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Circle

Click here for a complete programming schedule

