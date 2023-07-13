World Cup News Schedule
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some of FOX19 NOW’s newscasts will be pre-empted by the FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20 - August 20.
During those times, FOX19 NOW will still bring you our newscasts at the regular time... but just at a different place.
Some of our newscasts will be broadcast on a channel called “The Circle”; others will be broadcast on the “Heroes and Icons” (H&I) channel.
H&I can be found on our digital channel 19.2, channel 270 on Altafiber, channel 270 on Spectrum Cincinnati, and channel 194 on Spectrum Kentucky.
Circle can be found on our digital channel 19.3, channel 999 on Spectrum, and channel 253 on Altafiber.
All of our pre-empted newscasts will be streamed on our digital platforms
Here are the dates and places to watch:
Thursday, July 20
- 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I
Friday, July 21
- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I
Saturday, July 22
- 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Circle
Sunday, July 23
- 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
Wednesday, July 26
- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I
Saturday, July 29
- 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Circle
Monday, July 31
- 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
Tuesday, August 1
- 4:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Circle
Wednesday, August 2
- 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
Thursday, August 3
- 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
Saturday, August 5
- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I
Thursday, August 10
- 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. H&I
Friday, August 11
- 4:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. Circle
Saturday, August 12
- 7 a.m. -8:30 a.m. Circle
Tuesday, August 15
- 4:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. Circle
Wednesday, August 16
- 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. Circle
Sunday, August 20
- 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Circle
Click here for a complete programming schedule
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.