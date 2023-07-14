3 hurt in Cincinnati drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot in a drive-by in Cincinnati early Friday, Cincinnati police say.

Investigators found at least 24 rounds fired from two different guns in what turned out to be a large crime scene spanning more than half a city block including four streets: Linn, Jones, David and Poplar.

Bullets also struck a parked car and at least three windows of the common area at Stanley Rowe Towers.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Linn Street shortly before 1 a.m.

They said they found a 57-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her buttocks and a 35-year-old man shot in his legs several times.

Nearby, at David and Jones streets, police located a third victim, a 38-year-old man who they initially believed was shot in his head.

The man received a dire initial prognosis from firefighters, but later it was determined to be more of a graze, according to police.

All three are expected to recover at this point.

The shooters were in a black car, police say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.