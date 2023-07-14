Contests
The American Dream: Cincinnati native gets World Cup call

The Cincinnati native and St. Ursula grad waited seven years in women’s professional soccer to finally get the call that she made the World Cup roster.
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native’s World Cup dreams are coming true.

Aubrey Kingsbury has waited years for another chance at making it on the United State Womens National Team.

“She was winning MVPs and goalkeeper of the year,” explained Char Bledsoe, Kingsbury’s mom. “She just wasn’t getting that national call.”

After not making the squad in 2019, the St. Ursula grad got the nod for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup team.

The waiting was the hardest part, sometimes even harder for her mom and dad.

“When you’re a dad, you think your kid is the best in the world,” says Kingsbury’s dad, Paul Bledsoe.

What once felt like a reach is now a reality.

Kingsbury is one of the best in the world on the USWNT and is ready for her first World Cup.

Kingsbury is tough. She is a two-time goalkeeper of the year in women’s professional soccer who is now ready to take on the world with Team USA.

“Watching world cups growing up and thinking I’d never be there, it’s incredible,” explains Kingsbury. “It still hasn’t completely sunk in. It’s been surreal. So proud of where my dream has taken me, and it’s been an incredible ride, and I’m very grateful for all the people who helped me get here.”

Her family is excited to watch her in Australia.

Kingsbury’s mom, her twin sister and her husband will all make the trip to watch her in action on soccer’s biggest stage.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on FOX on July 20. The USWNT opens play on July 21 at 9 p.m. against Vietnam.

