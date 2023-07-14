Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Cincinnati sports stars gather for Celebrity Softball Classic

Bengals, FCC players and more gathered to benefit more than a dozen local nonprofits.
Cincinnati sports stars gather for Celebrity Softball Classic
Cincinnati sports stars gather for Celebrity Softball Classic
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sports stars and local personalities packed into Thomas More Stadium in Florence Thursday night fire the inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic.

The stands were full as two rosters comprising some of the city’s most well known figures—Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Luciano Acosta and more—competed to raise money for more than a dozen nonprofits.

FOX19′s Simone Jameson has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to...
Suspects in custody after 9-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
I-74 westbound section reopened after fatal crash, firefighter says
Daniel Finney, 38, of Georgetown, was heading southwest on OH-133 when he drove off the right...
Authorities identify man killed in Clermont County crash
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl

Latest News

The American Dream: Cincinnati's Aubrey Kingsbury makes first World Cup
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers
Pool (FILE)
Cincinnati-area mother pushes for recall of pool toy that sent daughter to hospital
Michael Toney, 34, is facing charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and...
Police searching for more victims after man arrested for sexually assaulting minors