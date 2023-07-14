Cincinnati sports stars gather for Celebrity Softball Classic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sports stars and local personalities packed into Thomas More Stadium in Florence Thursday night fire the inaugural Celebrity Softball Classic.

The stands were full as two rosters comprising some of the city’s most well known figures—Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Luciano Acosta and more—competed to raise money for more than a dozen nonprofits.

FOX19′s Simone Jameson has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.