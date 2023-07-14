Court docs: Man accused of voyeurism arrested years later after committing different crime

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Thursday and charged with public indecency and voyeurism from a crime he allegedly committed almost three years ago.

Warning: This story may contain graphic content.

Rodney Bond, 45, is accused of masturbating while looking inside a 7-year-old boy’s window on Sept. 3, 2020, according to an affidavit.

The boy and Bond lived in the same apartment building at the time of the offense, the affidavit indicates.

Court documents say the victim’s mother saw what Bond was doing and later called the police.

On Sept. 21, 2020, a judge signed a warrant for his arrest, but the 45-year-old was not arrested until Thursday when he allegedly assaulted a woman.

According to a recently filed affidavit, Bond is accused of pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her several times in the stomach after a verbal altercation erupted.

In addition, the suspect is also accused of stealing that same woman’s wallet, which contained $700 and two credit cards in 2019, a complaint states.

Bond will be arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Court Friday morning.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Detention Center.

