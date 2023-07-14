Damar Hamlin’s CPR training class coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is giving back to Cincinnati by bringing his CPR training class to the city.

As part of Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, a free community hands-only CPR education event will be held on July 22 at the University of Cincinnati.

“The incredible care I received in Cincinnati was an important part of my journey since experiencing cardiac arrest in January,” said Hamlin. “Today, I’m honored to announce that I’m bringing my CPR tour to Cincinnati and humbled by the chance to give back to the people of this community. Working with the American Heart Association, my CPR tour will offer Hands-Only CPR at no cost. Cincinnati - come join us and learn how to save lives.”

The hands-only CPR education event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals.

Players on the field, thousands of fans at Paycor Stadium and millions across the country watched in shock at what they were seeing.

It was quickly evident that this was no ordinary injury and team physicians recognized that, Dr. Timothy Pritts at UC Health would later explain.

The faces of the Bills players and the emotions on the Paycor field were clear indicators of the magnitude of the situation.

Often described as gridiron gladiators, the players were visibly shaken.

They had just seen their friend, teammate and peer go through one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Hamlin spent more than a week in hospitals.

In June, Hamlin took part in Bills’ team drills for the first time this offseason.

