Dirty Dough pushes grand opening date back

Dirty Dough just opened up a cookie shop in Clermont County.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The new cookie storefront, Dirty Dough, announced Thursday that it is pushing its grand opening date back to Aug. 5.

According to the business’ Facebook post, staff wants to ensure “every cookie is baked to absolute perfection.”

“We know waiting for these heavenly treats can be tough but trust us, it’ll be worth it! Apologies for keeping you waiting a little longer, but we promise it’s all for the sake of creating an unforgettable cookie paradise,” staff wrote.

The original grand opening date was scheduled for Friday, July 14.

“We genuinely appreciate your patience and cannot wait to welcome you to Dirty Dough Cincinnati’s grand opening celebration! Stay tuned for exciting updates, exclusive sneak peeks, and mouthwatering surprises headed your way very soon.”

Dirty Dough is located at 440 Ohio Pike Rd. in Clermont County.

This is the first store to come to the Greater Cincinnati Area.

To find out more information about the new dessert shop, visit Dirty Dough’s website.

