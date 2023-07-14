Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Dispute over lawnmower ends in West Price Hill shooting: police

Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a dispute over a lawnmower...
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a dispute over a lawnmower that led to a shooting in West Price Hill.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a dispute over a lawnmower that led to a shooting in West Price Hill.

It was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue.

Police responded to reports a man was shot in the stomach and a suspect fled in a white pickup truck southbound on Glenway Avenue.

They apprehended the suspect shortly after.

Police say the victim told them he was shot when the man tried to steal his lawnmower.

We will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
2 dead in Wednesday’s crash on I-74, coroner says
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers

Latest News

Three people were shot in a drive-by in Cincinnati early Friday, Cincinnati police say.
3 hurt in Cincinnati drive-by shooting
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Noah Eugene Crim
Have you seen him? Butler County father reported missing
A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Warren County overnight,...
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash