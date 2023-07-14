Dispute over lawnmower ends in West Price Hill shooting: police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a dispute over a lawnmower that led to a shooting in West Price Hill.

It was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue.

Police responded to reports a man was shot in the stomach and a suspect fled in a white pickup truck southbound on Glenway Avenue.

They apprehended the suspect shortly after.

Police say the victim told them he was shot when the man tried to steal his lawnmower.

We will continue to update this story.

