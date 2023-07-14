Double shooting in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were shot with an assault rifle in a double shooting in the West End overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 1600 block of Linn Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Both victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and were expected to survive, police say.

The suspect or suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

