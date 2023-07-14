Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 73 is open again in Warren County after a fatal crash overnight.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Ohio 73 and Carter Drive.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post says they will release details soon.

