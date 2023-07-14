Fatal crash shuts down I-471 north in Campbell County, dispatch says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A single-vehicle fatal crash has shut down Interstate 471 northbound between the Woodlawn and Southgate neighborhoods, according to Campbell County Dispatch.

Drivers heading North in the Southgate area are being directed to take the exit onto the Alexandria Pike.

Traffic is currently backed up all the way to I-275 ramps near the Highland Heights area.

Dispatch says the coroner is currently at the scene of the crash.

I-471 northbound will be shut down “for a while,” Campbell County Dispatch said.

Map of the single-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County, Ky. (OHGO)

