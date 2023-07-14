Contests
Have you seen him? Butler County father missing

Noah Eugene Crim
Noah Eugene Crim(Provided by Trenton Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a local father who was last seen early Thursday.

Noah Eugene Crim drove away from his Trenton home in a black 2009 Buick Lucerne with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.

