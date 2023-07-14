Have you seen him? Butler County father missing

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a local father who was last seen early Thursday.

Noah Eugene Crim drove away from his Trenton home in a black 2009 Buick Lucerne with front-end damage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.