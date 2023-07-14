Have you seen him? Butler County father reported missing

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 48-year-old man reported missing for more than 24 hours.

Noah Eugene Crim, 48, drove away from his Trenton home early Thursday in a black 2009 Buick Lucerne with front-end damage, police say.

He is described as 5′10 and 180 pounds.

Nobody saw Crim when he left the home, according to police.

They say his wife reported she last communicated with him via text at 4:23 a.m. Thursday.

Trenton police said early Friday they are trying to find Crim by tracking his cell phone’s location but so far that has been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.

