I-471 NB opens back up hours after fatal crash

The interstate was shut down around 10 a.m. and opened up again around 2:40 p.m.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Interstate 471 has reopened after a fatal single-vehicle crash shut it down Friday.

Traffic filled the northbound lanes of I-471 between the Woodlawn and Southgate neighborhoods this morning after the crash happened.

The interstate was shut down around 10 a.m. and opened up again around 2:40 p.m.

Fort Thomas police say the crash happened a little before 9:30 a.m.

The coroner arrived to the scene of the crash earlier this morning, according to Campbell County Dispatch.

Police did not release details of the crash, but are asking for anyone who witnessed the wreck to call Detective Wayne Dutle at 859-572-1239 or Detective Brandon Vance at 859-572-1226.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

