Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo brings rafting, fishing and golf lessons to thousands

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Everything from rafting and fishing to petting animals and learning how to golf was available to thousands of kids at the Kids Outdoor Adventure Expo at Winton Woods Harbor Friday.

The event is hosted by Great Parks of Hamilton County.

“All kinds of fun activities and opportunities for recreation and just connecting with the natural world that children might not otherwise get to experience,” explains Rachel Doellman with Great Parks.

Great Parks says the activities are all arranged into three categories called Let’s Move, Let’s Explore, Let’s Splash.

“Our mission is to connect people with the natural world and conservation and this is just such a great initiative that really is connected with our mission that way,” says Doellman, “So it’s important to us especially to start children young and get them to touch animals and experience the water for themselves. Put a worm on a hook and start connecting with the natural world at a young age.”

To find out about more events happening this summer, you can follow this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.