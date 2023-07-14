Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Warren County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at 9:42 p.m. Thursday on Ohio 73 near Carter Drive.

The motorcyclist, James Dobbins of Springboro, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet, state troopers say.

According to OSP’s preliminary investigation, Dobbins was operating a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle west on Ohio 73 when it hit the left rear of an SUV, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR that turned west on Ohio 73 from Carter Drive.

As a result, Dobbins traveled over the centerline and was struck head-on by another SUV, a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer, state troopers say.

The other two drivers were not hurt, according to OSP.

Ohio 73 was shut down overnight while state troopers investigated.

It reopened early Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

