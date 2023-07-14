NB I-71 closed in NKY due to dump truck rollover crash

Contests
Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in northern Kentucky due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck, according to Boone County dispatchers.(WALA)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71 is shut down in northern Kentucky due to a rollover crash involving a dump truck, according to Boone County dispatchers.

A medical helicopter is responding to the single-vehicle crash on the highway at Verona Mudlick Road, they say.

The dump truck flipped shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating.

It’s unclear how long the highway will be closed.

