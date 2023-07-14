Police apprehend suspect in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a shooting reported in West Price Hill.

It was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue.

Police received reports a man was shot in the stomach and a suspect fled in a white pickup truck southbound on Glenway Avenue.

They confirmed shortly after that a suspect was in custody.

