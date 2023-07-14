Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Police apprehend suspect in West Price Hill shooting

Cincinnati police take one person into custody after a shooting on Sunset Avenue in West Price...
Cincinnati police take one person into custody after a shooting on Sunset Avenue in West Price Hill Friday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a shooting reported in West Price Hill.

It was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue.

Police received reports a man was shot in the stomach and a suspect fled in a white pickup truck southbound on Glenway Avenue.

They confirmed shortly after that a suspect was in custody.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
2 dead in Wednesday’s crash on I-74, coroner says
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers

Latest News

Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a triple shooting involving an assault rifle...
Triple shooting in West End
Noah Eugene Crim
Have you seen him? Butler County father reported missing
A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a three-vehicle crash in Warren County overnight,...
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash