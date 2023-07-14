Postal worker being robbed at gunpoint in Colerain Township caught on video

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker was robbed at gunpoint and it was caught on video.

The postal worker was delivering mail to a home on Cliffside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The video shows an armed man coming up to the worker and demanding her arrow key. The arrow key can open mail collection boxes.

Investigators say the man then took off running and a witness called 911.

The 911 caller said they did not think the postal worker was hurt but was visibly distraught.

