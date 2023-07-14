Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, one of the central bank’s most hawkish members, stepping down

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down
FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an...
FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview on Nov. 19, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down, according to an announcement from the bank Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down.

Bullard is leaving his position as president and CEO of the St. Louis Fed to become the inaugural dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University next month, the bank announced Thursday.

While he'll be available in an “advisory capacity” to the Fed until Aug. 14, Bullard has recused himself from his role on the central bank's committee that determines the direction of interest rates and other monetary policy.

“It has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of the St. Louis Fed for the last 33 years, including serving as its president for the last 15 years,” Bullard said in a statement. “This is an outstanding organization with staff in every area of the Bank bringing their passion, integrity and a deep sense of purpose to our mission of promoting a healthy economy and financial stability."

Bullard has been among the Fed policymakers who've taken an aggressive stance toward interest rate increases as the central bank took on the task of reducing the hottest inflation in four decades.

Beginning with its first hike in March 2022, the Fed lifted its benchmark interest rate to about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years, before forgoing a hike at its meeting of policymakers last month.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government reported that inflation at the consumer level rose 3% in June from a year earlier, marking its lowest point since early 2021, though it remains above the Fed's 2% target.

Kathleen O’Neill Paese, vice president and chief operating officer of the St. Louis Fed, has taken over Bullard’s post on an interim basis while the bank’s board searches for a permanent successor.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers
Pool (FILE)
Cincinnati-area mother pushes for recall of pool toy that sent daughter to hospital

Latest News

Ohio ban on transgender youth sports, heath care clears House panel
Ohio ban on transgender youth sports, heath care clears House panel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on...
Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin
Cleveland Guardians players workout ahead of Game 2 of an American League Division series...
Guardians minor league lefty Jaime Arias suspended 80 games for positive drug test
Martin Muniz
Man charged in Ohio slaying of 4, wounding of girl, now charged in 2013 New Jersey killing