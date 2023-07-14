Sunny and warm Friday before wet start to weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like a warm and humid Friday with a bit of a decrease in humidity late afternoon and evening. The air will go from oppressive this morning to less humid later and the evening does not look to be sultry.

High temperatures today in many locations will top out at or just above 90° with heat index values later about the same as the temperature.

Unfortunately Saturday looks wet. We are not forecasting constant, non-stop rain but frequent showers in the area from early morning into evening. As a result many events that are rain-sensitive may be in jeopardy. In addition some of the rain will come from thunderstorms as quick, torrential downpours accompanied by dangerous lightning.

REMEMBER: DURING LIGHTNING THERE IS NO SAFE LOCATION OUTSIDE.

Your weekend weather dries out for Sunday but remains warm to hot and humid. The humidity will not be oppressive, just enough Sunday, that you are aware of it.

Rain returns Monday as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the tri-state.

Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s for most of next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, but no major washout expected.

