Triple shooting in West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a triple shooting involving an assault rifle in the West End overnight.

It happened in the 1600 block of Linn Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

The victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police say.

The suspect or suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

