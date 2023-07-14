Triple shooting in West End
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a triple shooting involving an assault rifle in the West End overnight.
It happened in the 1600 block of Linn Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
The victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police say.
The suspect or suspects left the scene in a vehicle.
