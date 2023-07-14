Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

U.S. Women’s National Team will return to TQL for friendly match

The U.S. Women's National Team will play against South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium for...
The U.S. Women's National Team will play against South Africa on Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium for their first game after the FIFA World Cup.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Women’s National Team is set to play its first match after the FIFA World Cup 2023 against South Africa at TQL Stadium this fall.

According to FCC Communications, the two teams will face off in a “friendly” match on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to again host the U.S. Women’s National Team at TQL Stadium,” FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding said. “It will be a fun evening this September to showcase our award-winning stadium and incredible sports vibe in Cincinnati. [W]e are looking forward to welcoming Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury back home from the World Cup as the USWNT and South Africa come to the Queen City.”

The upcoming match will be the second time the USWNT has played at TQL Stadium and sixth time they have played in Cincinnati.

During the team’s first match at TQL, Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle scored one goal and had three assists against Paraguay in September 2021.

The U.S. is ranked in Group E with Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, while South Africa is in a more “challenging” group with Argentina, Italy and Sweden.

After both teams play in Cincinnati, they will travel to Chicago to play against each other once again at Soldier Field on Sept. 24.

“The focus right now is of course on the World Cup, but to get two great matches in our first games back in the USA in two stadiums that are really fun to play in will be awesome for our players and the fans,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “South Africa has talented players so I’m sure these will be two entertaining games.”

Ticket information

The FC Cincinnati Presale will begin Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. ET, and public sales will go live on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. ET.

To buy tickets before the general public, visit U.S. Soccer Insiders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers
Pool (FILE)
Cincinnati-area mother pushes for recall of pool toy that sent daughter to hospital

Latest News

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard...
Damar Hamlin’s CPR training class coming to Cincinnati
Aubrey Kingsbury, the Cincinnati native and St. Ursula grad, waited seven years in women’s...
The American Dream: Cincinnati native gets World Cup call
Aubrey Kingsbury, the Cincinnati native and St. Ursula grad, waited seven years in women’s...
The American Dream: Cincinnati native gets World Cup call
The American Dream: Cincinnati's Aubrey Kingsbury makes first World Cup