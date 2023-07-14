U.S. Women’s National Team will return to TQL for friendly match

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The United States Women’s National Team is set to play its first match after the FIFA World Cup 2023 against South Africa at TQL Stadium this fall.

According to FCC Communications, the two teams will face off in a “friendly” match on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to again host the U.S. Women’s National Team at TQL Stadium,” FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding said. “It will be a fun evening this September to showcase our award-winning stadium and incredible sports vibe in Cincinnati. [W]e are looking forward to welcoming Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury back home from the World Cup as the USWNT and South Africa come to the Queen City.”

The upcoming match will be the second time the USWNT has played at TQL Stadium and sixth time they have played in Cincinnati.

During the team’s first match at TQL, Cincinnati-native Rose Lavelle scored one goal and had three assists against Paraguay in September 2021.

The U.S. is ranked in Group E with Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam, while South Africa is in a more “challenging” group with Argentina, Italy and Sweden.

After both teams play in Cincinnati, they will travel to Chicago to play against each other once again at Soldier Field on Sept. 24.

“The focus right now is of course on the World Cup, but to get two great matches in our first games back in the USA in two stadiums that are really fun to play in will be awesome for our players and the fans,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “South Africa has talented players so I’m sure these will be two entertaining games.”

Ticket information

The FC Cincinnati Presale will begin Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. ET, and public sales will go live on Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m. ET.

To buy tickets before the general public, visit U.S. Soccer Insiders.

