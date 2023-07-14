Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
All lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.
2 dead in Wednesday’s crash on I-74, coroner says
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers

Latest News

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, Friday, July 14, 2023....
Kevin Spacey denies that crotch-grabbing was his ‘trademark’ pickup move
The case has long drawn immense public attention after human remains were along a New York...
Suspect taken into custody in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
People were seen on drone video illegally touching a herd of endangered manatees at a Florida...
VIDEO: People are seen harassing manatees on beach