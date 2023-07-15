Contests
Driver flees on foot after totaling multiple cars in West Price Hill, police say

By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a hit-skip crash that damaged multiple cars in West Price Hill after which the driver allegedly got out and started running, leaving residents with thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened Monday on Morado Drive, where at least two cars were totaled, including one that belonged to Joe Lacinak.

“So I’m just instantly, in the back of my head, I’m like, this is going to be a headache,” Lacinak said. “It’s really unfortunate.”

Lacinak says he was vacationing in North Carolina when he got a call from his sister that his Jeep was among those hit.

“I know both of my back tires were blown out, and it appears my axel was snapped,” Lacinak said. “The entire back end was pushed into the cargo space.... Very disappointing for someone to do that.”

The driver allegedly lost control of the car, spinning out into Lacinak’s yard and destroying nearly everything in front of it. Police say the driver then crashed into Lacinak’s Jeep and at least two other cars before running away, leaving the car at the scene.

“I think the bigger concern is, why did you leave your car there, and why were you driving in a residential street so fast that you could cause that damage?” Lacinak posed.

Lacinak says it’s upsetting because his Jeep was paid off with new tires and is essential to his job as an in-home healthcare worker.

He’s pleading for the person responsible to turn him or herself in.

“My neighbor’s car was parked right in front of me, and she lives with her parents, and I feel bad because this is her first car,” he said. “Someone could’ve been hurt, especially a child, and it would’ve been so detrimental.”

Lacinak is checking with his insurance to see how much they’ll cover.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

