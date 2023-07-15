Matthew 25: Ministries responds to severe flooding in Northeastern U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Matthew 25: Ministries deployed their Disaster Response Team Saturday morning to help those affected by the flooding in the Northeastern part of the U.S.

More than 13 million people were under flood watches and warnings from Eastern New York State to Vermont. Vermont and New York were hit the hardest.

Matthew 25: Ministries will be distributing supplies like personal care kits, baby supplies, paper products, insect repellants, cleaning supplies, first aid kits, like fans, shovels, and more to the affected areas as well as conducting damage assessments.

The nonprofit is asking the public for the following items:

Monetary donations:

Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the 2023 Northeast Flooding will be used for the purpose intended). or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

Product donations:

Cases of bottled water: 12 and 24 count

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

