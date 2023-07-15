Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Motorcyclists seriously hurt in Ronald Reagan Crash

The scene of a motorcycle crash Friday night on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.
The scene of a motorcycle crash Friday night on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night following a crash on eastbound Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway.

It happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Ronald Reagan at the Interstate 75 interchange.

The motorcycle and a car collided, according to Cincinnati police.

EMS transported the motorcyclist to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police closed Ronald Reagan afterward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects,...
Third suspect arrested after drive-by shooting kills 9-year-old girl
Robert Long, 83, and his wife, 82-year-old Wilma Long, left the flea market and around 12:45...
Husband, wife killed in crash coming home from flea market
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutors reveal disturbing details of shooting that killed Clermont County brothers
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
Cincinnati father leaves 12-year-old daughter a final gift after passing
A single-vehicle fatal crash has shut down I-471 northbound.
I-471 NB opens back up hours after fatal crash

Latest News

Driver flees on foot after totaling multiple cars in West Price Hill, police say
Driver flees on foot after totaling multiple cars in West Price Hill, police say
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
Canadian wildfires sending smoke, unhealthy air to Tri-State
Wildfire smoke is returning to Cincinnati. Here’s when
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati