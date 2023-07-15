Motorcyclists seriously hurt in Ronald Reagan Crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night following a crash on eastbound Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway.

It happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Ronald Reagan at the Interstate 75 interchange.

The motorcycle and a car collided, according to Cincinnati police.

EMS transported the motorcyclist to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police closed Ronald Reagan afterward.

