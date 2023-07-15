Motorcyclists seriously hurt in Ronald Reagan Crash
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night following a crash on eastbound Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway.
It happened sometime after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Ronald Reagan at the Interstate 75 interchange.
The motorcycle and a car collided, according to Cincinnati police.
EMS transported the motorcyclist to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police closed Ronald Reagan afterward.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.