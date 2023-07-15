Multi-vehicle crash on I-275 injures 3, Campbell County Police says
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Police and medics are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-275 Eastbound in Newport.
Campbell County dispatchers say that three people were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash on the Combs-Heil Bridge before the Kellogg Avenue exit.
Three ambulance units reported to the scene after 5:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, police said.
Police have not released any further details about the accident.
