NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teenage brothers from Kenton County were killed Friday in a boating accident at Lake Cumberland in southern Kentucky.

The boys, ages 14 and 18, were riding a jet ski together when they were involved in a crash with a boat.

“They both had their life jackets on, but it didn’t save them,” said Clyde Strunk, the Pulaski County Coroner who responded to the lake following the crash.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the two brothers were riding on the same jet ski and crossed paths with a much larger power boat that is roughly 40 feet long with twin engines.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says no drugs, alcohol or foul play led up to the crash.

Strunk says the brothers were visiting the lake with their father, who witnessed the crash.

“I spoke with the father,” Strunk said. “He shared with me what happened and shared with me the fact that his wife was not here, the mother of the boys.”

Officials have not released the names of the brothers, but Strunk says his heart goes out to their family.

“I have grandchildren the same age as these, and it brings to my mind that we better cherish our children, our loved ones, because we don’t know how long we got them.”

The coroner says the two brothers bodies are being transported to Frankfort, where autopsies will be performed

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

