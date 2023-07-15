Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon has agreed to a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Schefter.
