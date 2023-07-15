Contests
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon has agreed to a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Schefter.

