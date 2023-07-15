Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon has agreed to a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Schefter.

The #Bengals and RB Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, per sources.



Mixon was due $10.1 million this season with a $12.791M cap number. The new deal frees up cash and cap for Cincinnati, and Mixon stays as RB1. pic.twitter.com/gtOTGYn3hQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 14, 2023

