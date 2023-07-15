Two killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County, troopers say

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people are dead after a head-on dirt bike collision occurred in Clermont County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 11 p.m. Austin Askren, 21, was riding a 2023 Honda CRF 125 dirt bike southeast on Moore Marathon Road when he hit a 2001 Honda CRF 80 dirt bike head-on, ridden by 25-year-old Justin Bocskor, traveling northeast on the same road.

Askren was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

OSP says Bocskor was taken to the Jackson Township Building and then flown by Air Care to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger of Bocskor’s dirt bike, Arielle S. Swearingen, was taken to UC Medical Center, troopers said. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, OSP said.

Troopers say both motorcyclists were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

