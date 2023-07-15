UC hosts “Recess in the Stadium” to promote heart health for the youth

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Children between the ages of 4-14 and their families were at Nippert Stadium at the University of Cincinnati Saturday morning for a day filled with activities that promote heart health.

Sponsored by the American Heart Association, Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, UC Health, and UC Athletics, “Recess in the Stadium” focuses on the youth being active for at least one hour daily.

The activities at the event included obstacle courses, soccer, golf, basketball, football stations, and more.

“What we’re doing is we’re basically playing and educating at the same time,” Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Greater Cincinnati Alyson Poling said.

UC athletes, cheerleaders, and dance team were there to cheer on the children.

In addition, the American Heart Association and Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute gave the children hands-on CPR training. They also addressed other topics impacting their health.

“Think of vaping and tobacco or eating healthy—eating the rainbow, if you will, on your plate instead of just chips or everything that’s the same color,” Poling said.

The American Heart Association says everyone should:

Eat smart-Make sure to choose healthy eating

Move more-Get at least one hour of movement per day

Be well-Get enough sleep, practice mindfulness, manage stress, and keep your mind and body fit

