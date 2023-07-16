I-71/75 southbound near Buttermilk Pike closed due to crash

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - All lanes of Interstate-75/71 Southbound are closed due to a crash Saturday evening, according to Kenton County Police.

Crescent Springs Police and Crescent Springs Fire Department are at the scene just past the Buttermilk Pike exit where a crash happened around 8:10 p.m., police said.

Police have confirmed an accident with injuries, but did not release information about the condition of the drivers involved.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.

