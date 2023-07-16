Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 25-year-old Alabama woman disappeared after calling 911 and reporting she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate. WBRC confirmed she has been found alive.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, was taken to UAB Hospital after she was found, WBRC confirmed through Angela Harris. She was reported missing Thursday out of Hoover.

Police say the Hoover 911 Center received a call from Russell around 9:30 p.m. Thursday as she returned home from work. She reported seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Carlee Russell’s mother, Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. They were unable to find her or a child in the area. Police said they did not receive any calls of someone missing a small child.

Talitha Russell said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of her daughter’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

According to CrimeStoppers, the reward for information on the case reached $55,000, as of Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says
Two people were killed after a head-on dirt bike collision occurred in Clermont County late...
Two killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County, troopers say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati
Driver flees on foot after totaling multiple cars in West Price Hill, police say
Driver flees on foot after totaling multiple cars in West Price Hill, police say

Latest News

File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot