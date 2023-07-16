Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Crews rescue man whose car drove into river

Multiple crews were at the scene of a river rescue Sunday afternoon.
Multiple crews were at the scene of a river rescue Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Newport, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River after his car submerged in the water.

Multiple units were called to 100 Riverboat Row shortly after 5 p.m., according to Campbell County dispatch.

Police at the scene said that the incident was not intentional.

Police also confirmed that he was not injured.

(WXIX)
These are the tire marks from the vehicle that drove into the river.
These are the tire marks from the vehicle that drove into the river.(WXIX)

It is not clear what occurred before the vehicle drove into the river.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
NKY teens killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The president and CEO of Freestore Foodbank said the man made nearly $2,000 in less than five...
Man posed as parking lot attendant, made nearly $2K during FC Cincinnati game, non-profit says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two people were killed after a head-on dirt bike collision occurred in Clermont County late...
Two killed in head-on dirt bike crash in Clermont County, troopers say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Report: Joe Mixon agrees to restructured contract ‘to win a Super Bowl’ in Cincinnati

Latest News

AJ Osterling is participating in the National Kids Mullet Championship.
NKY 9-year-old boy participates in National Kids Mullet contest to help cancer patients
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on collision occurred in Florence Sunday...
1 dead after head-on collision in Florence
Graeter's is teaming up with Rookwood Pottery for a limited edition bowl as a part of their...
National Ice Cream Day: From Graeter’s to Aglamesis, here’s how local ice cream shops are celebrating
Sunday 7am
Local child competes in National Mullet competition benefiting cancer patients