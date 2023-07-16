Crews rescue man whose car drove into river

Newport, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River after his car submerged in the water.

Multiple units were called to 100 Riverboat Row shortly after 5 p.m., according to Campbell County dispatch.

Police at the scene said that the incident was not intentional.

Police also confirmed that he was not injured.

These are the tire marks from the vehicle that drove into the river. (WXIX)

It is not clear what occurred before the vehicle drove into the river.

