Deputies: Multi-vehicle crash involved Middletown police cruiser

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near Rally’s in the 2100 block of North Verity Parkway in Middletown.

The Middletown cruiser was traveling southbound on N. Verity Pkwy when a white Ford F-150 exited Rally’s parking lot into the path of the cruiser, Sheriff Richard K. Jones confirmed.

The F-150 was struck by the cruiser then crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle, Sheriff Jones said.

Deputies said that both the officer and the driver were treated at the scene and transported to Atrium Medical Center.

Sheriff Jones said the officer’s injuries were minor, but the driver “sustained serious injuries.”

The third vehicle and driver were also treated at the scene, according to Sheriff Jones.

It is unknown if drug or alcohol impairment are factors in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

