Driver in critical condition after head-on collision in Florence

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A driver is in critical condition after a head-on crash occurred in Florence Sunday morning, according to Florence police.

Officers say they were called to U.S. 42 near Grand Avenue around 10:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that a white Nissan was traveling westbound on U.S.42 came across into the eastbound lanes and hit a red Chevrolet Malibu head-on, officers said.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

