Family says Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead

Amina Alhaj-Omar
Amina Alhaj-Omar(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - After being missing for over a month, the family of an Ohio State University (OSU) student confirmed she was found dead on Wednesday.

According to an obituary, 25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar was found deceased in a nearby quarry after being reported missing on June 10.

In the obituary, Alhaj-Omar’s family said:

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years. We ask that you take a minute to pray for Amina and her late mother Theresa. At this time, we implore the aid of God to help us persevere this great loss as well as give us the patience and strength to endure this great hardship. We will be looking forward to opportunities arising from this horrible situation for we believe bad things happen for good reasons.”

Alhaj-Omar was pursuing her Master’s degree at OSU after obtaining her bachelor’s in Criminology.

“Her personality was simply beautiful - a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out,” Alhaj-Omar’s family said.

During her program, her family said she interned through Community Refugee & Immigration Services, working closely with the victims of ongoing crime cases.

19 News has requested comment from the Columbus Police Department on this incident, but has not yet heard back.

