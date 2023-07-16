Contests
FC Cincinnati beats Nashville SC in Eastern Conference battle

FC Cincinnati's Santiago Arias celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati survived a wild game against Nashville SC to keep their home unbeaten streak intact.

With the game tied 1-1 midway through the second half, Nashville had two players sent off due to red cards and had to play the rest of the game with only nine players – two fewer than FC Cincinnati. With 20 minutes left in the game, MLS All-Star Lucho Acosta threaded a ball to Santiago Arias who scored the go-ahead goal. Aaron Boupendza, who just joined FC Cincinnati this month, scored a late goal in stoppage time in his FCC debut.

Acosta, who will be a captain at the MLS All-Star Game, scored FC Cincinnati’s first goal in the first half on a penalty kick. He finished the night with a goal and an assist.

FC Cincinnati now goes on the Leagues Cup break with an eight-point lead in the standings with 11 games left.

FC Cincinnati has not lost in 12 home games this season (11 wins and one draw).

