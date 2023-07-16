Contests
Hazy and Humid

(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Canadian wildfire smoke has been absent from local headlines lately. That is about to change. Hundreds of wildfires, nearly spanning the country, continue to devastate the landscape stretching from British Columbia in the west to Quebec in the east. Canadian officials are planning for the worst fire season in more than 30 years.

The plumes of smoke particulates and soot travel thousands of miles, propelled by atmospheric winds to distant lands like Spain and Portugal. Much closer to the fires, here in Cincinnati, it only takes a weather system in the right place to draw smoke from the Canadian fires and move it to the Tri-State a couple days away.

Our next encounter with the tiny particles from the burning forests and grasslands of our neighbor to the north is forecast to be Sunday. In advance of the arrival in Indiana, the Department of Environmental Management has declared an Air Quality Action Day for Sunday because, “fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range”. The air quality alert includes the following Indiana counties in the FOX19 viewing area: Fayette, Union, Franklin, Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, and Switzerland.

In the Cincinnati area smoke concentration should peak Monday and begin to decrease Tuesday with the last of the plume exiting the local area Wednesday.

Sunday will be a dry day and a few showers will return Monday. High humidity will dominate the weekend.

